Top Tips To Increase Your Mobile Marketing

Every where you go, you can see someone using their cell phone. Many times they are not using it to talk, but to search the Internet, download an application or use a social networking site. Why not use that knowledge to grow your business? Here are some mobile marketing tips that are sure to get you going.

Be prompt with your messages. This goes along perfectly with being relevant. You can send out an email about something happening, but it doesn't always translate when you need to send a text message. Don't be too early or too late with your messages. For example, you can announce a sale minutes before the store opens, versus days.

Integrate your mobile marketing efforts with your other marketing plans. By having mobile marketing blended with online or print marketing, you present a consistent message to your customer or client base. At the same time, allowing your customers to perform the same activities via multiple channels such as mobile applications or web sites further increases the value of your customer interactions.

A great mobile marketing tip is to ask your customers to share their videos. Customers use their mobile phones to capture real events that happen in everyday life. This is a great opportunity for you to build a community and to help engage customers by having them participate in your marketing efforts by submitting their own videos.

Understand the regulations for mobile marketing. Mobile marketing campaigns are heavily regulated, just like anything that has to do with mobile phones. Look up your local and federal guidelines, and make sure you stay well within them. If you do not, you can face penalties that range anywhere from fines to jail time.

Get a location. Using a defined location on your media and mobile marketing actually interests a lot of customers. They like knowing where a business is, should they ever choose to visit that area. Take advantage of this by informing your customers of your actual location, and watch their interest grow.

Some mobile marketers get out of hand with their messaging and can send five to six messages a day per customer. Doing this sort of aggressive campaigning, will simply turn customers off to your business, especially if they have to pay for each individual text that they receive from you.

Be sensitive to customers sleeping hours when sending out text notifications. Sending out text messages at bad hours will just annoy customers.

When you are marketing on the mobile network, you must keep your messages very short and to the point. People are using their phones because they do not have the time to sit in front of the computer and relax. So many people are in a rush and on the go, and you want to show your customers that you understand that and are not going to be a burden to them.

Getting a webcam and setting up a Skype account to have a face-to-face with your customers is a great way to handle mobile marketing if this fits your business. Not every person out there wants to be that personable in business, but if you have affiliates working for you or some seriously loyal customers, this is a good move to stay in contact with them, in a personal way.

Use your mobile QR codes everywhere you can. They are links to mobile devices, but the can be used in print advertising too. Any kind of advertising that your business produces should have your mobile QR code on it, even your business cards. Put it on your store signs, brochures, television ads, and catalogs.

Balance your mobile marketing within an integrated media strategy. Mobile marketing alone will not take your brand to the next level. Neither will direct mail or internet marketing alone. You need to develop a multi-channel strategy that works in harmony with each other to really tell the story of your brand. If you feel your mobile marketing strategy is acting on its own, now is the time to bring it into your larger marketing strategy.

When using a mobile marketing camping for your business, be as transparent as you possibly can. Identify yourself as clearly as possible right in the beginning and also the brands you are associated with. People want to feel secure and trust the marketing that is coming to their personal devices so you have to be transparent and let them know who you are.

When creating a QR code, make sure you use a shortened URL. If you use a long URL, your code will be very complex and might be difficult to scan. People will not try scanning a code more than a couple of times if it does not work right away.

When building your database for mobile marketing, get legitimate permission from your audience to receive your communication. It may be very tempting to just dump all of those mobile numbers you have accumulated right into a campaign system, but you may not be doing yourself a favor. Mobile marketing is disliked by many people, as it is more intrusive than other forms of advertising. You may drive a decent amount of your user base away by subscribing them without permission.

To summarize, the implementation of your mobile marketing plan is one of the key factors. You only have the attention of your audience for a split second before they may turn elsewhere. Ideally you will be able to take all of the advice provided in this article and use it to build the perfect mobile based marketing model.